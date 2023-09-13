Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹2287.95, while the close price was ₹2271.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2287.95 and a low of ₹2006.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,819.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2483 and ₹412 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.