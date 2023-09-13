Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -8.7 %. The stock closed at 2271.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2073.45 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 2287.95, while the close price was 2271.15. The stock reached a high of 2287.95 and a low of 2006.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,819.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 412 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2271.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 196,412 shares with a closing price of 2,271.15.

