Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 2146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2139.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 2254 and closed at 2180 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2259.95 and a low of 2136.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 43,298.81 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 2490 and 612.8 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 85,938 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2139.95, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹2146.8

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2139.95 with a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.85, which further supports the decline in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months-1.48%
6 Months15.25%
YTD-5.86%
1 Year202.06%
14 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2146.8, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹2180

As of the current data, the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2146.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -33.2, suggesting a decline in value by this amount.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2180 on last trading day

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a BSE volume of 85938 shares and closed at a price of 2180 on the last day.

