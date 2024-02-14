Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Plunges in Trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹2254 and closed at ₹2180 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2259.95 and a low of ₹2136.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,298.81 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹2490 and ₹612.8 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 85,938 shares were traded.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2139.95 with a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.85, which further supports the decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|-1.48%
|6 Months
|15.25%
|YTD
|-5.86%
|1 Year
|202.06%
As of the current data, the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2146.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -33.2, suggesting a decline in value by this amount.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a BSE volume of 85938 shares and closed at a price of ₹2180 on the last day.
