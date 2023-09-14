Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Sinks on Stock Market

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2080.05 and closed at ₹2073.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2134.35 and a low of ₹1992.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,581.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹412. The BSE volume for the day was 316,605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2061.65. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.8, indicating a decrease of ₹11.8 in the stock price.
