Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Sinks on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 2073.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2061.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2080.05 and closed at 2073.45. The stock reached a high of 2134.35 and a low of 1992.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,581.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 412. The BSE volume for the day was 316,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2061.65, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2073.45

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2061.65. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.8, indicating a decrease of 11.8 in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2073.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 316,605. The closing price for the stock was 2073.45.

