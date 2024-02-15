Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 2158.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2169 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2133.25 and closed at 2146.8. The stock had a high of 2191 and a low of 2101.35. The market capitalization of the company is 43,533.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2490 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months-1.25%
6 Months11.51%
YTD-5.36%
1 Year202.74%
15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2169, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2158.45

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at 2169, with a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.55 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2146.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,022. The closing price for the stock was 2,146.8.

