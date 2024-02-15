Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2133.25 and closed at ₹2146.8. The stock had a high of ₹2191 and a low of ₹2101.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,533.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2490 and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-1.25%
|6 Months
|11.51%
|YTD
|-5.36%
|1 Year
|202.74%
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at ₹2169, with a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.55 points.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,022. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,146.8.
