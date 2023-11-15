Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2007.95 and closed at ₹1996.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2007.95 and a low of ₹1975 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,894.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 38,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.