Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Dips on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 2158.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2137.8 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw an open price of 2169 and a close price of 2158.45. The stock reached a high of 2198 and a low of 2126.05. The market capitalization for the company is 43,117.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2490 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The total volume traded on the BSE for the stock was 22,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2137.8, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹2158.45

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2137.8 with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -20.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and the net change is a decrease of 20.65.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2158.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 22,063 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,158.45.

