Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees stock gain in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹1980 and the close price was ₹1978. The high for the day was ₹2025.95 and the low was ₹1974. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40296.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 90015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|3.04%
|6 Months
|149.79%
|YTD
|152.0%
|1 Year
|138.2%
The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1997.95. There has been a 1.01% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 19.95.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,015. The closing price of the shares was ₹1978.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!