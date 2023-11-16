Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees stock gain in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1978 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1997.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 1980 and the close price was 1978. The high for the day was 2025.95 and the low was 1974. The market capitalization of the company is 40296.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 90015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.67%
3 Months3.04%
6 Months149.79%
YTD152.0%
1 Year138.2%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1997.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1978

The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1997.95. There has been a 1.01% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 19.95.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1978 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,015. The closing price of the shares was 1978.

