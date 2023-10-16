Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2164.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's 2150.85

On the last day, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹2144.65 and the close price was ₹2140.85. The high for the day was ₹2183.05, while the low was ₹2119.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43380.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 22,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.