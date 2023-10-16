Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2164.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's 2150.85

13 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2150.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2164.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 2144.65 and the close price was 2140.85. The high for the day was 2183.05, while the low was 2119.95. The market capitalization of the company is 43380.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 22,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2164.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The closing price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock today was 2164.1, representing a 0.62% increase from yesterday's closing price of 2150.85. The stock saw a net change of 13.25 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of 2131 and a high of 2183 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock is 611.50, while the 52-week high price is 2484.70.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2157.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2157.85, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 7. The stock seems to have experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2134, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at 2134, which represents a decrease of 0.78% from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of -16.85.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock had a low price of 2131 and a high price of 2166.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2133.3, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2133.3. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -17.55, suggesting a decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders News

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2131 and the high price is 2166.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2132.6, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2132.6 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -18.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and the net change is a decrease of 18.25.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2138.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2138.15. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.7, suggesting a decrease of 12.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2134.35, while the high price is 2166.6.

16 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2139.3, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2139.3, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -11.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock's low price for the day was 2134.35, while the high price reached 2166.60.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2139.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2139.9 with a percent change of -0.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.95, indicating a decrease of 10.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2141.6, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at 2141.6, with a percentage change of -0.43. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.25, suggesting a decrease of 9.25 per share.

Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock was 2134.35, while the high price was 2166.6.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2149.95, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2149.95. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.9.

16 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2163.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2163.9. It has experienced a 0.61 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 13.05.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2140.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 22,682. The closing price for the stock was 2,140.85.

