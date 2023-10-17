comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2154.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's 2164.1
BackBack

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2154.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 2164.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2154.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersPremium
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2160 and closed at 2150.85. The stock had a high of 2183 and a low of 2131. The company has a market capitalization of 43647.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 569.3. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 31593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:31:38 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2154.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock closed at 2154.65 today, representing a decrease of 0.44% from the previous closing price of 2164.1. The net change in the stock price was -9.45.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15:34 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2154.65-9.45-0.442483.0611.5543457.14
Cochin Shipyard1045.9-13.0-1.231258.0411.013757.81
Great Eastern Shipping Company870.15-9.05-1.03919.45494.9512422.88
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers806.15-4.55-0.56973.95390.79234.61
Shipping Corporation Of India157.650.850.54164.079.57343.32
17 Oct 2023, 05:35:37 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock reached a low price of 2142 and a high price of 2190 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30:37 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock is 611.50, while the 52-week high price is 2484.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:07 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2161.85, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2161.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change is -2.25, indicating a small decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:43:23 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2158, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at 2158, representing a 0.28% decrease. The net change is -6.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:32:48 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2162.9-1.2-0.062483.0611.5543623.53
Cochin Shipyard1049.4-9.5-0.91258.0411.013803.85
Great Eastern Shipping Company872.0-7.2-0.82919.45494.9512449.3
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers807.35-3.35-0.41973.95390.79248.36
Shipping Corporation Of India158.01.20.77164.079.57359.62
17 Oct 2023, 02:22:59 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2151.85 and the high price is 2190.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54:54 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2161.5, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at 2161.5 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders News

17 Oct 2023, 01:32:28 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2137.57
10 Days2149.90
20 Days2174.87
50 Days2011.24
100 Days1660.04
300 Days1193.88
17 Oct 2023, 01:16:53 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 2151.85 and a high price of 2190 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:06 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2162.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently 2162.4, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% or 1.7 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:51:06 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:32:11 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2163.3-0.8-0.042483.0611.5543631.6
Cochin Shipyard1055.4-3.5-0.331258.0411.013882.77
Great Eastern Shipping Company873.55-5.65-0.64919.45494.9512471.43
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers810.4-0.3-0.04973.95390.79283.29
Shipping Corporation Of India159.22.41.53164.079.57415.52
17 Oct 2023, 12:24:14 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2166, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2166 with a percent change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, indicating a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:16:09 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low of 2151.85 and a high of 2190 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20:10 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2172.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

Based on the current data, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is priced at 2172.5, which is a 0.39% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 8.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18:32 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 2151.85 and a high price of 2190.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23:16 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2165.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2165.75. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.65, which means the stock has increased by 1.65.

17 Oct 2023, 10:19:16 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2151.85 and the high price is 2174.85.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:14 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:03:23 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2164.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2150.85

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2164.1, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the net change is a positive 13.25.

17 Oct 2023, 08:01:51 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2150.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a total trading volume of 31,593 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 2,150.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App