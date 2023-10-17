Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2154.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2164.1

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2160 and closed at ₹2150.85. The stock had a high of ₹2183 and a low of ₹2131. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43647.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹569.3. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 31593 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2154.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock closed at ₹2154.65 today, representing a decrease of 0.44% from the previous closing price of ₹2164.1. The net change in the stock price was -9.45.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 2154.65 -9.45 -0.44 2483.0 611.55 43457.14 Cochin Shipyard 1045.9 -13.0 -1.23 1258.0 411.0 13757.81 Great Eastern Shipping Company 870.15 -9.05 -1.03 919.45 494.95 12422.88 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 806.15 -4.55 -0.56 973.95 390.7 9234.61 Shipping Corporation Of India 157.65 0.85 0.54 164.0 79.5 7343.32

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock reached a low price of ₹2142 and a high price of ₹2190 on the current day.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock is 611.50, while the 52-week high price is 2484.70.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2161.85, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2161.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change is -2.25, indicating a small decrease in the stock price. Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders AGM

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2158, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at ₹2158, representing a 0.28% decrease. The net change is -6.1.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 2162.9 -1.2 -0.06 2483.0 611.55 43623.53 Cochin Shipyard 1049.4 -9.5 -0.9 1258.0 411.0 13803.85 Great Eastern Shipping Company 872.0 -7.2 -0.82 919.45 494.95 12449.3 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 807.35 -3.35 -0.41 973.95 390.7 9248.36 Shipping Corporation Of India 158.0 1.2 0.77 164.0 79.5 7359.62

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2151.85 and the high price is ₹2190.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2161.5, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at ₹2161.5 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2137.57 10 Days 2149.90 20 Days 2174.87 50 Days 2011.24 100 Days 1660.04 300 Days 1193.88

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of ₹2151.85 and a high price of ₹2190 on the current day.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2162.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently ₹2162.4, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% or 1.7 points.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS More Information

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 2163.3 -0.8 -0.04 2483.0 611.55 43631.6 Cochin Shipyard 1055.4 -3.5 -0.33 1258.0 411.0 13882.77 Great Eastern Shipping Company 873.55 -5.65 -0.64 919.45 494.95 12471.43 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 810.4 -0.3 -0.04 973.95 390.7 9283.29 Shipping Corporation Of India 159.2 2.4 1.53 164.0 79.5 7415.52

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2166, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2166 with a percent change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, indicating a slight increase in value.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low of ₹2151.85 and a high of ₹2190 on the current day.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2172.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 Based on the current data, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is priced at ₹2172.5, which is a 0.39% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 8.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of ₹2151.85 and a high price of ₹2190.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2165.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2164.1 The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2165.75. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.65, which means the stock has increased by ₹1.65.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2151.85 and the high price is ₹2174.85.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS More Information

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2164.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2150.85 The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2164.1, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the net change is a positive 13.25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2150.85 on last trading day On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a total trading volume of 31,593 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹2,150.85.