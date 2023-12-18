Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹2166.55 and closed at ₹2081.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2176.85, while the lowest was ₹2125.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43,269.56 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2483 and a low of ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,890 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2149.0
|67.65
|3.25
|2483.0
|612.8
|43343.18
|Cochin Shipyard
|1287.0
|29.55
|2.35
|1329.0
|411.0
|16929.25
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|930.0
|30.85
|3.43
|919.45
|526.78
|13277.35
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|842.0
|14.0
|1.69
|973.95
|390.7
|9645.28
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|160.45
|1.55
|0.98
|167.6
|79.5
|7473.75
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a total trading volume of 43,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2,081.35.
