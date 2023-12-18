Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 3.08 %. The stock closed at 2081.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2145.45 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 2166.55 and closed at 2081.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2176.85, while the lowest was 2125.2. The company has a market capitalization of 43,269.56 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2483 and a low of 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2125.2, while the high price is 2176.85.

18 Dec 2023, 12:01 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0001
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2145.45, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹2081.35

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently trading at 2145.45. The stock has seen a percent change of 3.08 and a net change of 64.1.

18 Dec 2023, 11:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2149.067.653.252483.0612.843343.18
Cochin Shipyard1287.029.552.351329.0411.016929.25
Great Eastern Shipping Company930.030.853.43919.45526.7813277.35
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers842.014.01.69973.95390.79645.28
Shipping Corporation Of India160.451.550.98167.679.57473.75
18 Dec 2023, 11:24 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock today was 2125.2, while the high price reached 2176.85.

18 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2081.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a total trading volume of 43,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,081.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.