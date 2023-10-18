Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2141.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2154.65

On the last day, the stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2168 and closed at ₹2164.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2190, while the lowest price was ₹2142. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43457.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2483 and a low of ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 46736 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2141.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2154.65
Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock closed at ₹2141.35, which is a decrease of 0.62% from the previous closing price of ₹2154.65. The net change in the stock price today was -13.3.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2141.35
|-13.3
|-0.62
|2483.0
|611.55
|43188.89
|Cochin Shipyard
|1033.75
|-12.15
|-1.16
|1258.0
|411.0
|13597.99
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|868.75
|-4.7
|-0.54
|919.45
|494.95
|12402.9
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|793.35
|-12.8
|-1.59
|973.95
|390.7
|9087.98
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|152.75
|-4.9
|-3.11
|164.0
|79.5
|7115.08
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2135 and the high price is ₹2230.6.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock is 612.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2484.70000.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2155.65
|10 Days
|2147.08
|20 Days
|2178.16
|50 Days
|2018.30
|100 Days
|1673.97
|300 Days
|1200.21
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.63%
|3 Months
|24.58%
|6 Months
|200.73%
|YTD
|171.55%
|1 Year
|246.47%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2164.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 46,736 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,164.1.
