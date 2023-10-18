Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2141.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's 2154.65

14 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 2154.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2141.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2168 and closed at 2164.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 2190, while the lowest price was 2142. The market capitalization of the company is 43457.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2483 and a low of 611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 46736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2141.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2154.65

Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock closed at 2141.35, which is a decrease of 0.62% from the previous closing price of 2154.65. The net change in the stock price today was -13.3.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2141.35-13.3-0.622483.0611.5543188.89
Cochin Shipyard1033.75-12.15-1.161258.0411.013597.99
Great Eastern Shipping Company868.75-4.7-0.54919.45494.9512402.9
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers793.35-12.8-1.59973.95390.79087.98
Shipping Corporation Of India152.75-4.9-3.11164.079.57115.08
18 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2135 and the high price is 2230.6.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock is 612.00000, while the 52-week high price is 2484.70000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2142, while the high price is 2190.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2155.65
10 Days2147.08
20 Days2178.16
50 Days2018.30
100 Days1673.97
300 Days1200.21
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 2142 and a high price of 2190.

18 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 2142 and a high price of 2190 today.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2142, while the high price is 2190.

18 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2190, while the low is 2142.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.63%
3 Months24.58%
6 Months200.73%
YTD171.55%
1 Year246.47%
18 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2164.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 46,736 shares and closed at a price of 2,164.1.

