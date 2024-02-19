Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 2137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2088.25 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2138 and closed at 2137.8. The high for the day was 2165 and the low was 2082.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 42117.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2490 and the 52-week low was 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 97048 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2137.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a BSE volume of 97048 shares with a closing price of 2137.8.

