Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2138 and closed at ₹2137.8. The high for the day was ₹2165 and the low was ₹2082.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹42117.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2490 and the 52-week low was ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 97048 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.