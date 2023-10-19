Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Plunges

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw the stock open at ₹2180 and close at ₹2154.65. The highest price of the day was ₹2230.6, while the lowest price was ₹2135. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43188.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 144,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.