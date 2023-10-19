Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Plunges

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw the stock open at ₹2180 and close at ₹2154.65. The highest price of the day was ₹2230.6, while the lowest price was ₹2135. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43188.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 144,098 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2109.95, while the high price is ₹2141.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|25.85%
|6 Months
|202.64%
|YTD
|169.97%
|1 Year
|245.59%
Based on the current data, the price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2116. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.35, suggesting that the stock has dropped by this amount.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2128 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -13.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 144,098 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,154.65.
