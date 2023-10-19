Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Plunges

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 2141.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2116 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw the stock open at 2180 and close at 2154.65. The highest price of the day was 2230.6, while the lowest price was 2135. The market capitalization of the company is 43188.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, and the 52-week low is 611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 144,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2109.95, while the high price is 2141.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months25.85%
6 Months202.64%
YTD169.97%
1 Year245.59%
19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2116, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹2141.35

Based on the current data, the price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2116. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.35, suggesting that the stock has dropped by this amount.

19 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2128, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2141.35

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2128 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -13.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2154.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 144,098 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,154.65.

