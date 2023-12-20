Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 2126.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2141.4 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2136.25 and closed at 2126.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2215 and a low of 2115.8. The market capitalization of the company is 43189.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 612.8, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 90970 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2126.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 90970 shares and closed at a price of 2126.15.

