Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1987.85 and closed at ₹1982.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1997.15, while the lowest price was ₹1962. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,728.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 53,834 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1982.5 on last trading day
On the last day of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 53,834. The closing price of the shares was ₹1982.5.