Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 2129.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2119.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 2141.3 and the close price was 2141.35. The stock had a high of 2141.3 and a low of 2109.95. The market capitalization of the company is 42954.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 47195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2119.65, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2129.75

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2119.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a drop of 10.1 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months20.51%
6 Months195.88%
YTD168.52%
1 Year238.14%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2129.75, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2141.35

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2129.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -11.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2141.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 47,195 shares and closed at a price of 2,141.35.

