Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Dips in Trading

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹2141.3 and the close price was ₹2141.35. The stock had a high of ₹2141.3 and a low of ₹2109.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42954.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 47195 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2119.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a drop of ₹10.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|20.51%
|6 Months
|195.88%
|YTD
|168.52%
|1 Year
|238.14%
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2129.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -11.6.
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 47,195 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,141.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!