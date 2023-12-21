Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Sails to Success

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 2046.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2109.75 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : The stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2163.45 and closed at 2141.4 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2166.85, while the lowest price was 2017.7. The market capitalization of the company is 41,270.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2085.1, while the high price is 2144.9.

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2109.75, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹2046.25

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2109.75, which represents a 3.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 63.5.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months-13.75%
6 Months67.71%
YTD157.99%
1 Year132.87%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2046.25, down -4.44% from yesterday's ₹2141.4

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has experienced a 4.44% decrease in price, with a net change of -95.15. The current price of the stock is 2046.25.

21 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2141.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 162,916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,141.4.

