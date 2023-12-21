Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Sails to Success

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : The stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2163.45 and closed at ₹2141.4 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2166.85, while the lowest price was ₹2017.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,270.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2483 and ₹612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,916 shares.
The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2085.1, while the high price is ₹2144.9.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2109.75, which represents a 3.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 63.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|-13.75%
|6 Months
|67.71%
|YTD
|157.99%
|1 Year
|132.87%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has experienced a 4.44% decrease in price, with a net change of -95.15. The current price of the stock is ₹2046.25.
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 162,916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,141.4.
