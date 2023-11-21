Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Slumps in Trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened and closed at ₹1969.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1999.8 and a low of ₹1956.25. The market capitalization is ₹39893.27 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 66,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of ₹1969.8 and a high of ₹1986.45 for the current day.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹1977.5 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|5.24%
|6 Months
|167.54%
|YTD
|149.53%
|1 Year
|141.67%
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹1980.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,708. The closing price for the shares was ₹1969.8.
