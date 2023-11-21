Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1977.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1977.5 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened and closed at 1969.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1999.8 and a low of 1956.25. The market capitalization is 39893.27 crore. The 52-week high is 2483 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 66,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of 1969.8 and a high of 1986.45 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1977.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1977.95

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 1977.5 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months5.24%
6 Months167.54%
YTD149.53%
1 Year141.67%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1980.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1977.95

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 1980.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1969.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,708. The closing price for the shares was 1969.8.

