Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 2196.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2247.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had an open and close price of 2196.55, with a high of 2285 and a low of 2146 on the last day. The market capitalization is 45,338.9 crore. The 52-week high is 2483, and the 52-week low is 412.45. The BSE volume for the day was 133,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2247.95, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹2196.55

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at 2247.95, with a percentage change of 2.34. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.34% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 51.4, which means that the stock has gained 51.4 points.

21 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2196.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 133,060. The closing price for the stock was 2196.55.

