Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees gains in trading

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had an open and close price of ₹2196.55, with a high of ₹2285 and a low of ₹2146 on the last day. The market capitalization is ₹45,338.9 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹412.45. The BSE volume for the day was 133,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.