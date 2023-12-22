Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Sets Sail with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 2046.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2120.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 2103.5 and closed at 2046.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2144.9 and a low of 2085.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 42,764.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 612.8 respectively. There were 219,192 shares traded on the BSE during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2120.3, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹2046.25

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.62%, resulting in a net change of 74.05. The current stock price is 2120.3.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2046.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the total trading volume was 219,192 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2046.25.

