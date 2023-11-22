Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1977.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1989.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 1980.4 and closed at 1977.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2014, while the lowest price was 1969.8. The market capitalization of the company is 40,120.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2483, and the 52-week low is 612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 24,109 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1977.95 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day's volume for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders BSE was 24,109 shares, and the closing price was 1,977.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.