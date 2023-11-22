Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹1980.4 and closed at ₹1977.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2014, while the lowest price was ₹1969.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,120.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 24,109 shares on the BSE.

