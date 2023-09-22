Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2237.95 and closed at ₹2247.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2272 and a low of ₹2181.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹44,527.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹412.45. The BSE volume for the day was 153,351 shares.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2184.95 with a percent change of -1.03. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.03%. The net change is -22.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.75 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.11%
|3 Months
|71.41%
|6 Months
|234.74%
|YTD
|178.36%
|1 Year
|387.53%
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2207.7 with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -40.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of ₹40.25.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,351. The closing price for the shares was ₹2247.95.
