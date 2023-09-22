Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 2207.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2184.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2237.95 and closed at 2247.95. The stock reached a high of 2272 and a low of 2181.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at 44,527.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 412.45. The BSE volume for the day was 153,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2184.95, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹2207.7

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2184.95 with a percent change of -1.03. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.03%. The net change is -22.75, suggesting a decrease of 22.75 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.11%
3 Months71.41%
6 Months234.74%
YTD178.36%
1 Year387.53%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2207.7, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹2247.95

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2207.7 with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -40.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 40.25.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2247.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,351. The closing price for the shares was 2247.95.

