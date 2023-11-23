Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 1989.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1956.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1999.95 and closed at 1989.2. The stock reached a high of 1999.95 and a low of 1950.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 39,461.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2483 and a low of 612.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1989.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 14,662. The closing price for the stock was 1989.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.