Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1999.95 and closed at ₹1989.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1999.95 and a low of ₹1950.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,461.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2483 and a low of ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.