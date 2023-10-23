Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Falls on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2120.05 and closed at ₹2129.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2129.4 and a low of ₹2040 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,859.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71,847 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1968.85, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by 5.14% or ₹106.6. The current stock price is ₹1968.85.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2133.06
|10 Days
|2135.32
|20 Days
|2157.25
|50 Days
|2041.93
|100 Days
|1728.44
|300 Days
|1224.56
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1958.6 and the high price is ₹2085.45.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1959.95, down -5.57% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹1959.95. It has experienced a percent change of -5.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -115.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1996.55
|-78.9
|-3.8
|2483.0
|611.55
|40268.42
|Cochin Shipyard
|988.05
|-17.4
|-1.73
|1258.0
|411.0
|12996.85
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|833.5
|-26.2
|-3.05
|919.45
|494.95
|11899.64
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|721.7
|-35.8
|-4.73
|973.95
|390.7
|8267.22
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|142.25
|-6.45
|-4.34
|164.0
|79.5
|6625.99
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1999, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock currently has a price of ₹1999, with a percent change of -3.68. This indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change is -76.45, implying a decline in the stock price.
Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders News
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1971.35, while the high price is ₹2085.45.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1996.7, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹1996.7. There has been a percent change of -3.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -78.75, suggesting a decline of ₹78.75.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1998.0
|-77.45
|-3.73
|2483.0
|611.55
|40297.66
|Cochin Shipyard
|987.5
|-17.95
|-1.79
|1258.0
|411.0
|12989.61
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|835.55
|-24.15
|-2.81
|919.45
|494.95
|11928.91
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|726.55
|-30.95
|-4.09
|973.95
|390.7
|8322.78
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|142.9
|-5.8
|-3.9
|164.0
|79.5
|6656.27
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹2085.45 and the low is ₹1971.35.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2003.1, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at ₹2003.1. There has been a decrease of 3.49% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -72.35.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1996.55, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1996.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3.8, resulting in a net change of -78.9.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1993.2
|-82.25
|-3.96
|2483.0
|611.55
|40200.85
|Cochin Shipyard
|991.9
|-13.55
|-1.35
|1258.0
|411.0
|13047.49
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|840.1
|-19.6
|-2.28
|919.45
|494.95
|11993.87
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|727.55
|-29.95
|-3.95
|973.95
|390.7
|8334.23
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|142.9
|-5.8
|-3.9
|164.0
|79.5
|6656.27
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1971.35, while the high price is ₹2085.45.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2027.05, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹2075.45
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2027.05. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by this amount.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|13.52%
|6 Months
|180.41%
|YTD
|161.72%
|1 Year
|218.55%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2075.45, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹2129.75
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has experienced a decline in price, with a decrease of 2.55%. The net change in price is -54.3, resulting in the stock price being ₹2075.45.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2129.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,847. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,129.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!