LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Falls on Market Downturn

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.14 %. The stock closed at 2075.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1968.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersPremium
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2120.05 and closed at 2129.75. The stock reached a high of 2129.4 and a low of 2040 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,859.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:40 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1968.85, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by 5.14% or 106.6. The current stock price is 1968.85.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:53 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2133.06
10 Days2135.32
20 Days2157.25
50 Days2041.93
100 Days1728.44
300 Days1224.56
23 Oct 2023, 01:18:20 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1958.6 and the high price is 2085.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:02 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1959.95, down -5.57% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 1959.95. It has experienced a percent change of -5.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -115.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54:52 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:21 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1996.55-78.9-3.82483.0611.5540268.42
Cochin Shipyard988.05-17.4-1.731258.0411.012996.85
Great Eastern Shipping Company833.5-26.2-3.05919.45494.9511899.64
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers721.7-35.8-4.73973.95390.78267.22
Shipping Corporation Of India142.25-6.45-4.34164.079.56625.99
23 Oct 2023, 12:21:11 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1999, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock currently has a price of 1999, with a percent change of -3.68. This indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change is -76.45, implying a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:11:28 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1971.35, while the high price is 2085.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53:58 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1996.7, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 1996.7. There has been a percent change of -3.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -78.75, suggesting a decline of 78.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1998.0-77.45-3.732483.0611.5540297.66
Cochin Shipyard987.5-17.95-1.791258.0411.012989.61
Great Eastern Shipping Company835.55-24.15-2.81919.45494.9511928.91
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers726.55-30.95-4.09973.95390.78322.78
Shipping Corporation Of India142.9-5.8-3.9164.079.56656.27
23 Oct 2023, 11:17:27 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 2085.45 and the low is 1971.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17:25 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2003.1, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at 2003.1. There has been a decrease of 3.49% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -72.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:35 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1996.55, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1996.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3.8, resulting in a net change of -78.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41:59 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1993.2-82.25-3.962483.0611.5540200.85
Cochin Shipyard991.9-13.55-1.351258.0411.013047.49
Great Eastern Shipping Company840.1-19.6-2.28919.45494.9511993.87
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers727.55-29.95-3.95973.95390.78334.23
Shipping Corporation Of India142.9-5.8-3.9164.079.56656.27
23 Oct 2023, 10:28:06 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1971.35, while the high price is 2085.45.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:12 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:49:11 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2027.05, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹2075.45

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2027.05. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.4, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 09:35:30 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months13.52%
6 Months180.41%
YTD161.72%
1 Year218.55%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09:05 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2075.45, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹2129.75

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has experienced a decline in price, with a decrease of 2.55%. The net change in price is -54.3, resulting in the stock price being 2075.45.

23 Oct 2023, 08:27:23 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2129.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,847. The closing price for the stock was 2,129.75.

