Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Falls on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2120.05 and closed at ₹2129.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2129.4 and a low of ₹2040 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,859.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71,847 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1968.85, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹2075.45 The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has decreased by 5.14% or ₹106.6. The current stock price is ₹1968.85.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2133.06 10 Days 2135.32 20 Days 2157.25 50 Days 2041.93 100 Days 1728.44 300 Days 1224.56

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is ₹1958.6 and the high price is ₹2085.45.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 1996.55 -78.9 -3.8 2483.0 611.55 40268.42 Cochin Shipyard 988.05 -17.4 -1.73 1258.0 411.0 12996.85 Great Eastern Shipping Company 833.5 -26.2 -3.05 919.45 494.95 11899.64 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 721.7 -35.8 -4.73 973.95 390.7 8267.22 Shipping Corporation Of India 142.25 -6.45 -4.34 164.0 79.5 6625.99

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.53% 3 Months 13.52% 6 Months 180.41% YTD 161.72% 1 Year 218.55%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2129.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,847. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,129.75.