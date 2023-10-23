Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Falls on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2120.05 and closed at ₹2129.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2129.4 and a low of ₹2040 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,859.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹611.55. The BSE volume for the day was 71,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.