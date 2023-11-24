Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soaring in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1990.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1999.8 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1960.75 and closed at 1956.55. The stock reached a high of 2022.2 and a low of 1960.75. The market capitalization of the company is 40,237.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 40,190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months5.87%
6 Months163.99%
YTD150.99%
1 Year126.09%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1999.8, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1990.6

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1999.8. The stock has seen a 0.46% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.2.

24 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1956.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, there were 40,190 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,956.55.

