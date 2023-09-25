Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Shares Plunge

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2216.55 and closed at ₹2207.7. The stock had a high of ₹2239 and a low of ₹2160.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44366.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53380 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2199.75. There has been a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -7.95.
