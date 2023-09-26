Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Soars

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2205.05 and closed at ₹2199.75 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹2220.75 and a low of ₹2142.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43,509.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2483 and ₹412.45 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 39,373 shares.
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 2.31% or ₹49.8. The current price of the stock is ₹2207.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|3 Months
|63.71%
|6 Months
|245.72%
|YTD
|172.05%
|1 Year
|382.19%
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2157.25 with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -42.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.93% and the net change is a decrease of ₹42.5.
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 39,373 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,199.75.
