Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 2157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2207.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2205.05 and closed at 2199.75 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 2220.75 and a low of 2142.85. The company has a market capitalization of 43,509.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 412.45 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 39,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2207.05, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹2157.25

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 2.31% or 49.8. The current price of the stock is 2207.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.94%
3 Months63.71%
6 Months245.72%
YTD172.05%
1 Year382.19%
26 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2157.25, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹2199.75

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2157.25 with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -42.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.93% and the net change is a decrease of 42.5.

26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2199.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 39,373 shares and closed at a price of 2,199.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.