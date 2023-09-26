Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Soars

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2205.05 and closed at ₹2199.75 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹2220.75 and a low of ₹2142.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43,509.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2483 and ₹412.45 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 39,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.