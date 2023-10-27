Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2055.05, up 8.29% from yesterday's 1897.75

On the last day, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1855.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1928.1 and a low of ₹1742 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,275.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 298,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.