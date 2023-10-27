Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at 2055.05, up 8.29% from yesterday's 1897.75

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 8.29 %. The stock closed at 1897.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2055.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1820.05 and closed at 1855.35. The stock reached a high of 1928.1 and a low of 1742 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 38,275.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 298,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed today at ₹2055.05, up 8.29% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

Today, the closing price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock was 2055.05. This represents a percent change of 8.29 and a net change of 157.3 from yesterday's closing price of 1897.75.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2055.05157.38.292483.0612.841448.3
Cochin Shipyard985.8544.74.751258.0411.012967.91
Great Eastern Shipping Company827.5527.83.48919.45501.1411814.7
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers763.1519.92.68973.95390.78742.04
Shipping Corporation Of India140.85.94.37164.079.56558.45
27 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1888 and the high price is 2069.9.

27 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2051, up 8.08% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 8.08%, or 153.25, reaching a price of 2051. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2061.0163.258.62483.0612.841568.31
Cochin Shipyard994.2553.15.641258.0411.013078.4
Great Eastern Shipping Company832.032.254.03919.45501.1411878.23
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers773.830.554.11973.95390.78864.03
Shipping Corporation Of India141.556.654.93164.079.56593.38
27 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2039, up 7.44% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2039, with a percent change of 7.44 and a net change of 141.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 7.44% from the previous period, resulting in a net gain of 141.25.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock today was 1888, while the high price was 2035.

27 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1980.35, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1980.35, with a percent change of 4.35 and a net change of 82.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value recently. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reason for this change or to make any predictions about the future performance of the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2027.59
10 Days2090.28
20 Days2128.97
50 Days2045.54
100 Days1750.26
300 Days1239.56
27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock had a low price of 1888 and a high price of 1984 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1969.2, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at 1969.2, with a 3.76% increase in the price. This represents a net change of 71.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1960.262.453.292483.0612.839535.27
Cochin Shipyard972.531.353.331258.0411.012792.3
Great Eastern Shipping Company819.6519.92.49919.45501.1411701.91
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers751.858.61.16973.95390.78612.59
Shipping Corporation Of India140.055.153.82164.079.56523.52
27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1967.45, up 3.67% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that its price is 1967.45. There has been a 3.67% percent change, resulting in a net change of 69.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1888, while the high price is 1984.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1976.8, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 4.17% or 79.05. The current price of the stock is 1976.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1970.072.253.812483.0612.839732.93
Cochin Shipyard986.8545.74.861258.0411.012981.06
Great Eastern Shipping Company821.9522.22.78919.45501.1411734.75
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers767.3524.13.24973.95390.78790.15
Shipping Corporation Of India141.06.14.52164.079.56567.77
27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of 1888 and a high of 1980.6 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1961.6, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.36%, resulting in a net change of 63.85. The current stock price stands at 1961.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1960.9563.23.332483.0612.839550.4
Cochin Shipyard983.542.354.51258.0411.012937.0
Great Eastern Shipping Company824.024.253.03919.45501.1411764.01
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers769.526.253.53973.95390.78814.78
Shipping Corporation Of India141.06.14.52164.079.56567.77
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1954, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹1897.75

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 1954, which represents a 2.96 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 56.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1888, while the high price is 1980.6.

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1897.75, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1855.35

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1897.75, with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 42.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 2.29% or 42.4.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.34%
3 Months4.74%
6 Months155.51%
YTD139.37%
1 Year203.89%
27 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1897.75, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1855.35

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price has increased by 2.29% or 42.4. The current stock price is 1897.75.

27 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1855.35 on last trading day

