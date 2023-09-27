Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees stock rise in trading today

Hello User
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 3.52 %. The stock closed at 2157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2233.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2164.85 and closed at 2157.25. The stock reached a high of 2285 and a low of 2145.35. The company has a market capitalization of 45041.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 412.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 154750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2233.2, up 3.52% from yesterday's ₹2157.25

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.52% or 75.95. The current price of the stock is 2233.2.

27 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2157.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 154,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the company's stock was 2157.25.

