Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2235.2 and closed at ₹2233.2. The stock had a high of ₹2252.6 and a low of ₹2195.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44472.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52203 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.