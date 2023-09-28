Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 2233.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2205 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2235.2 and closed at 2233.2. The stock had a high of 2252.6 and a low of 2195.3. The market capitalization of the company is 44472.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52203 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2233.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,203. The closing price for the stock was 2,233.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.