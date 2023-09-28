Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2235.2 and closed at ₹2233.2. The stock had a high of ₹2252.6 and a low of ₹2195.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44472.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52203 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2233.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,203. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,233.2.