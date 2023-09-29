Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 2185.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2204.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2226.95, with a high of 2228.6 and a low of 2173.75. The closing price was 2205. The market capitalization of the company is 44079.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 412.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2204.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹2185.5

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2204.95, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2205 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,723. The closing price for the stock was 2,205.

