Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹1926.5 and closed at ₹1897.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2069.9 and a low of ₹1888 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,448.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 167,030 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.47%
|3 Months
|8.72%
|6 Months
|172.56%
|YTD
|159.21%
|1 Year
|226.98%
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2059.95 with a percentage change of 0.24. This represents a net change of 4.9.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,030. The closing price for the stock was ₹1897.75.
