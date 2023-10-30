Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 2055.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2059.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 1926.5 and closed at 1897.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2069.9 and a low of 1888 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,448.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 167,030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months8.72%
6 Months172.56%
YTD159.21%
1 Year226.98%
30 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2059.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2055.05

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2059.95 with a percentage change of 0.24. This represents a net change of 4.9.

30 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1897.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,030. The closing price for the stock was 1897.75.

