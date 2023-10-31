Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 1969.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2013 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2059.95 and closed at 2055.05. The stock had a high of 2059.95 and a low of 1956.5. The market capitalization of the company is 39,728.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 80,508 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2013, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹1969.8

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2013 with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 43.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% or 43.2.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2055.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 80,508 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2055.05.

