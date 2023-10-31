Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Reports Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2059.95 and closed at ₹2055.05. The stock had a high of ₹2059.95 and a low of ₹1956.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,728.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The stock had a trading volume of 80,508 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹2013 with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 43.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% or ₹43.2.
On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 80,508 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2055.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!