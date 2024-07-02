Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 4282.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4391.15 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volatile day with an open price of 4286.4 and a close price of 4282.9. The stock reached a high of 4420 and a low of 4180. The market capitalization stood at 88,565.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4585 and 1177 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 441,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 4409.35. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 252.53% to 4409.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.81%
3 Months104.52%
6 Months91.89%
YTD92.64%
1 Year252.53%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14488.45Support 14246.75
Resistance 24577.0Support 24093.6
Resistance 34730.15Support 34005.05
02 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 35.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5948 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹4282.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4420 & 4180 yesterday to end at 4282.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

