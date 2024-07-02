Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volatile day with an open price of ₹4286.4 and a close price of ₹4282.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4420 and a low of ₹4180. The market capitalization stood at ₹88,565.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4585 and ₹1177 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 441,300 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹4409.35. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 252.53% to ₹4409.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.81%
|3 Months
|104.52%
|6 Months
|91.89%
|YTD
|92.64%
|1 Year
|252.53%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4488.45
|Support 1
|4246.75
|Resistance 2
|4577.0
|Support 2
|4093.6
|Resistance 3
|4730.15
|Support 3
|4005.05
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 35.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4420 & ₹4180 yesterday to end at ₹4282.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend