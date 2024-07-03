Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹4414.55 and closed at ₹4391.15. The high for the day was ₹4492.7, and the low was ₹4289.9. The market capitalization stood at 87263.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4585, and the 52-week low was at ₹1262.65. The BSE volume for the day was 158017 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 158 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4492.7 & ₹4289.9 yesterday to end at ₹4391.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend