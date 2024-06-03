Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹3300.05 and closed at ₹3292.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3334.4 and a low of ₹3143.35. The market capitalization was ₹64199.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3478.15 and the 52-week low was ₹765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 138666 shares traded.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3339.85 & a low of 3231.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3342.75
|Support 1
|3234.55
|Resistance 2
|3395.4
|Support 2
|3179.0
|Resistance 3
|3450.95
|Support 3
|3126.35
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw its share price rise by 2.64% to reach ₹3267.2, outperforming its peers. While Great Eastern Shipping Company experienced a decline, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex also performed well, gaining 2.77% and 2.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3267.2
|84.1
|2.64
|3478.15
|765.65
|65896.16
|Cochin Shipyard
|2030.75
|83.1
|4.27
|2100.0
|239.6
|53425.13
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1412.55
|43.25
|3.16
|1520.0
|451.15
|16181.04
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1063.2
|-12.8
|-1.19
|1129.0
|660.96
|15179.0
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|257.75
|12.15
|4.95
|290.6
|94.65
|12005.99
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹3250.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3102.67 and ₹3294.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3102.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3294.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.94% and is currently trading at ₹3308.55. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 290.51% to ₹3308.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|51.24%
|6 Months
|58.15%
|YTD
|39.6%
|1 Year
|290.51%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3294.57
|Support 1
|3102.67
|Resistance 2
|3410.18
|Support 2
|3026.38
|Resistance 3
|3486.47
|Support 3
|2910.77
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 12.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3334.4 & ₹3143.35 yesterday to end at ₹3292.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend