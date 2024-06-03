Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 3183.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3250.9 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3300.05 and closed at 3292.1. The stock reached a high of 3334.4 and a low of 3143.35. The market capitalization was 64199.94 crore. The 52-week high was 3478.15 and the 52-week low was 765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 138666 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders touched a high of 3339.85 & a low of 3231.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13342.75Support 13234.55
Resistance 23395.4Support 23179.0
Resistance 33450.95Support 33126.35
03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw its share price rise by 2.64% to reach 3267.2, outperforming its peers. While Great Eastern Shipping Company experienced a decline, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Shipping Corporation Of India saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex also performed well, gaining 2.77% and 2.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders3267.284.12.643478.15765.6565896.16
Cochin Shipyard2030.7583.14.272100.0239.653425.13
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers1412.5543.253.161520.0451.1516181.04
Great Eastern Shipping Company1063.2-12.8-1.191129.0660.9615179.0
Shipping Corporation Of India257.7512.154.95290.694.6512005.99
03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹3250.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹3183.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 3250.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3102.67 and 3294.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3102.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3294.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.94% and is currently trading at 3308.55. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have surged by 290.51% to 3308.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months51.24%
6 Months58.15%
YTD39.6%
1 Year290.51%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13294.57Support 13102.67
Resistance 23410.18Support 23026.38
Resistance 33486.47Support 32910.77
03 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 12.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3933 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3292.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3334.4 & 3143.35 yesterday to end at 3292.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.