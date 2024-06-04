Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹3440.05 and closed at ₹3183.1 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3440.05, while the low was ₹3230.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹65690.43 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3478.15 and the low was at ₹765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 148938 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 14.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3440.05 & ₹3230.15 yesterday to end at ₹3183.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend