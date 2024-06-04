Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 3183.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3257 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 3440.05 and closed at 3183.1 on the last day. The high for the day was 3440.05, while the low was 3230.15. The market capitalization stood at 65690.43 crore. The 52-week high was at 3478.15 and the low was at 765.65. The BSE volume for the day was 148938 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 14.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3933 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3183.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3440.05 & 3230.15 yesterday to end at 3183.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

