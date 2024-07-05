Explore
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 19.52 %. The stock closed at 4686.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5600.8 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 4705 and closed at 4686.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 5623.5 and the low was 4664. The market capitalization stands at 112,962.54 crore. The 52-week high is 4729.2 and the low is 1262.65. On the BSE, the volume traded was 1,419,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19:46 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 1.66% today, reaching 5694.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 328.75% to 5694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.47%
3 Months135.93%
6 Months147.55%
YTD144.88%
1 Year328.75%
05 Jul 2024, 09:04:36 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' market cap crosses ₹1 lakh crore; stock up 20%

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-market-cap-crosses-1-lakh-crore-stock-up-20-11720090892128.html

05 Jul 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15933.37Support 14982.37
Resistance 26252.68Support 24350.68
Resistance 36884.37Support 34031.37
05 Jul 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 49.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6792 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 228.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1419 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02:07 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹4686.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5623.5 & 4664 yesterday to end at 4686.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

