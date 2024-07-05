LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Trade

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 19.52 %. The stock closed at 4686.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5600.8 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.