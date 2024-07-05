Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹4705 and closed at ₹4686.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹5623.5 and the low was ₹4664. The market capitalization stands at ₹112,962.54 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4729.2 and the low is ₹1262.65. On the BSE, the volume traded was 1,419,939 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 1.66% today, reaching ₹5694.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 328.75% to ₹5694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.47%
|3 Months
|135.93%
|6 Months
|147.55%
|YTD
|144.88%
|1 Year
|328.75%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5933.37
|Support 1
|4982.37
|Resistance 2
|6252.68
|Support 2
|4350.68
|Resistance 3
|6884.37
|Support 3
|4031.37
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2833.0, 49.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3724.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 228.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1419 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5623.5 & ₹4664 yesterday to end at ₹4686.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend