Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -17.74 %. The stock closed at 3257 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2679.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 3249 and closed at 3257. The stock's high was 3249 and the low was 2605.6. The market capitalization stood at 54038.8 crore. The 52-week high was 3478.15 and the low was 841. The BSE volume for the day was 311046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13060.07Support 12451.17
Resistance 23441.98Support 22224.18
Resistance 33668.97Support 31842.27
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 3.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3933 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹3257 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3249 & 2605.6 yesterday to end at 3257. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

