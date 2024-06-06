Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 6.12 %. The stock closed at 2798.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2969.45 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2700, with a high of 2940.15 and a low of 2400. The closing price was 2679.3. The market capitalization stood at 56434.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3478.15, and the 52-week low was 841. The BSE volume for the day was 283773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock price rose by 9.76% to reach 3071.15, mirroring the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and Shipping Corporation Of India. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.62% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders3071.15273.059.763478.15841.061942.02
Cochin Shipyard1848.0163.29.692100.0248.748617.33
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers1270.8590.157.641520.0464.814557.84
Great Eastern Shipping Company1069.5516.71.591129.0665.2115269.66
Shipping Corporation Of India239.0514.36.36290.696.811134.95
06 Jun 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2969.45, up 6.12% from yesterday's ₹2798.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at 2969.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2484.63 and 3029.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2484.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3029.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15:53 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.09% and is currently trading at 2884.70. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have gone up by 172.46% to 2884.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.65%
3 Months35.45%
6 Months32.33%
YTD22.68%
1 Year172.46%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13029.63Support 12484.63
Resistance 23259.82Support 22169.82
Resistance 33574.63Support 31939.63
06 Jun 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 0.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4545 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2679.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2940.15 & 2400 yesterday to end at 2679.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

