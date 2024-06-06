Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2700, with a high of ₹2940.15 and a low of ₹2400. The closing price was ₹2679.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹56434.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3478.15, and the 52-week low was ₹841. The BSE volume for the day was 283773 shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock price rose by 9.76% to reach ₹3071.15, mirroring the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and Shipping Corporation Of India. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.62% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|3071.15
|273.05
|9.76
|3478.15
|841.0
|61942.02
|Cochin Shipyard
|1848.0
|163.2
|9.69
|2100.0
|248.7
|48617.33
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|1270.85
|90.15
|7.64
|1520.0
|464.8
|14557.84
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1069.55
|16.7
|1.59
|1129.0
|665.21
|15269.66
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|239.05
|14.3
|6.36
|290.6
|96.8
|11134.95
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price is at ₹2969.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2484.63 and ₹3029.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2484.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3029.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has increased by 3.09% and is currently trading at ₹2884.70. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have gone up by 172.46% to ₹2884.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-16.65%
|3 Months
|35.45%
|6 Months
|32.33%
|YTD
|22.68%
|1 Year
|172.46%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3029.63
|Support 1
|2484.63
|Resistance 2
|3259.82
|Support 2
|2169.82
|Resistance 3
|3574.63
|Support 3
|1939.63
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 0.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2940.15 & ₹2400 yesterday to end at ₹2679.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend