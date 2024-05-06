Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Sinks in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2384.95, reached a high of ₹2384.95 and a low of ₹2265, before closing at ₹2363.8. The market capitalization was ₹46104.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2525 and the 52-week low was ₹737.65. The BSE volume for the day was 30735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -47.66% lower than yesterday
The volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders traded until 1 PM is down by 47.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2286, a decrease of 3.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 2289.55 and 2280.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2280.85 and selling near hourly resistance at 2289.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2292.53
|Support 1
|2274.53
|Resistance 2
|2299.27
|Support 2
|2263.27
|Resistance 3
|2310.53
|Support 3
|2256.53
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of ₹2265 and a high price of ₹2384.95 on the current trading day.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.03% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 12 AM is 49.03% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹2274.6, reflecting a decrease of 3.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2304.43 and 2273.43 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2273.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2304.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2289.55
|Support 1
|2280.85
|Resistance 2
|2294.1
|Support 2
|2276.7
|Resistance 3
|2298.25
|Support 3
|2272.15
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2349.98
|10 Days
|2262.84
|20 Days
|2200.76
|50 Days
|2095.37
|100 Days
|2152.40
|300 Days
|2060.09
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2283.55, down -3.39% from yesterday's ₹2363.8
The current market price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has broken the first support of ₹2314.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2263.1. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2263.1 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.34% lower than yesterday
The volume traded at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 11 AM is 45.34% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹2284.85, reflecting a decrease of 3.34%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2342.63 and 2270.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2270.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2342.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2304.43
|Support 1
|2273.43
|Resistance 2
|2322.72
|Support 2
|2260.72
|Resistance 3
|2335.43
|Support 3
|2242.43
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2363.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2384.95 & ₹2265 yesterday to end at ₹2363.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!