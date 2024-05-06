Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Sinks in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
13 min read . 01:50 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.39 %. The stock closed at 2363.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2283.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2384.95, reached a high of 2384.95 and a low of 2265, before closing at 2363.8. The market capitalization was 46104.32 crore. The 52-week high was 2525 and the 52-week low was 737.65. The BSE volume for the day was 30735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -47.66% lower than yesterday

The volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders traded until 1 PM is down by 47.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2286, a decrease of 3.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2289.55 and 2280.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2280.85 and selling near hourly resistance at 2289.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12292.53Support 12274.53
Resistance 22299.27Support 22263.27
Resistance 32310.53Support 32256.53
06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 2265 and a high price of 2384.95 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.03% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 12 AM is 49.03% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 2274.6, reflecting a decrease of 3.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2304.43 and 2273.43 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2273.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2304.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12289.55Support 12280.85
Resistance 22294.1Support 22276.7
Resistance 32298.25Support 32272.15
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2349.98
10 Days2262.84
20 Days2200.76
50 Days2095.37
100 Days2152.40
300 Days2060.09
06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2283.55, down -3.39% from yesterday's ₹2363.8

The current market price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has broken the first support of 2314.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2263.1. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2263.1 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.34% lower than yesterday

The volume traded at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders until 11 AM is 45.34% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 2284.85, reflecting a decrease of 3.34%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2342.63 and 2270.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2270.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2342.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12304.43Support 12273.43
Resistance 22322.72Support 22260.72
Resistance 32335.43Support 32242.43
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2363.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2384.95 & 2265 yesterday to end at 2363.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

