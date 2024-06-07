Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 12.92 %. The stock closed at 2798.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3159.6 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2834.4 and closed at 2798.1. The stock had a high of 3215 and a low of 2834.4. The market capitalization was 63725.97 crore. The 52-week high was at 3478.15 and the 52-week low was at 841. The BSE volume for the day was 252,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13312.03Support 12936.13
Resistance 23450.97Support 22699.17
Resistance 33687.93Support 32560.23
07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 11.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1221
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4970 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2798.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3215 & 2834.4 yesterday to end at 2798.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

