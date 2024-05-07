Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹2384.95 and closed at ₹2363.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2384.95, and the low was ₹2250. The market capitalization stands at ₹45495.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2525 and ₹737.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51076 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2786.0, 23.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2833.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 25.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1209 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2384.95 & ₹2250 yesterday to end at ₹2363.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
