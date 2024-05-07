Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -4.57 %. The stock closed at 2363.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2255.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 2384.95 and closed at 2363.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2384.95, and the low was 2250. The market capitalization stands at 45495.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2525 and 737.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51076 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2786.0, 23.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2833.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 1260 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1694 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1209 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

07 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2363.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2384.95 & 2250 yesterday to end at 2363.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

