Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 5600.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5682.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 5650, closed at 5600.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 5859.95 and the low was 5291.95. The market capitalization stood at 114604.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5859.95 and 1262.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 692900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5600.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5859.95 & 5291.95 yesterday to end at 5600.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

