Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 5577.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5508.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 5649.95, reaching a high of 5650.2 and a low of 5305 before closing at 5577.75. The market capitalization stood at 111108.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 5859.95 and a 52-week low of 1303.9. The BSE volume for the day was 136437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:17:47 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has dropped by -0.56% and is currently trading at 5478.00. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares have seen a significant increase of 280.98%, reaching 5478.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.34%
3 Months130.39%
6 Months147.19%
YTD141.72%
1 Year280.98%
10 Jul 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15693.05Support 15330.6
Resistance 25860.25Support 25135.35
Resistance 36055.5Support 34968.15
10 Jul 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2833.0, 48.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3724.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7035 k

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04:40 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹5577.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5650.2 & 5305 yesterday to end at 5577.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

